The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending May 23 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

May 16

Netterville, Landon Nicholas, 23, 12395 THOMASSIE ROAD RD, ST AMANT, State Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Kinchen, Daniel L, Sr , 57, 3455 WESTERVELT DR, Baton Rouge, Residential Contractor Fraud $5k to $25k (Felony)

Kilgore, Sarah C, 36, 1030 E PALMVIEW ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Hodge, Steven , 29, 41063 CANNON RD 1402, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Allen, Kenley Roshard, Sr, 25, 3350 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Martin, Seth Michael, 40, 14167 ANNA RD, GONZALES, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Parole Violation

Gauthier, Stacie Lee, 46, 45117 STERLING RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

May 17

Ward, Povial, 28, 41063 CANNON RD 2202, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Owner to Secure Registration, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Casso, Cori Clayton, 42, 18329 MAGNOLIA OAKS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Riding on Roadways and Bicycle Paths, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Leboeuf, Lakin, 29, 10513 BUDDY GORE RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Parr, Kaylyn, 24, 426 AVENUE, PORT ALLEN, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)

Matthews, Brian, 31, 1630 N. 49TH STREET, Baton Rouge, Violations of Protective Orders

Plaisance, Reese Michael, 30, 11201 TRICHE RD, GONZALES, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Second Degree Murder

Messer, Jason P, 38, 6358 FORDOUCHE RD, Fordouche, Probation Violation Parish, Violations of Protective Orders

Brumfield, Bryant Keith, 50, 17505 OLD JEFFERSON HWY 801, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Blair, Joshua Ian, 39, 332 BEDFORD DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Unlawful Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes, Bank Fraud

Bridges, Casey, 39, 15254 E BAYOU RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes, Identity Theft (Felony), Bank Fraud

Millien, Micah Aaron, 28, 43258 NORWOOD RD, Prairieville, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

May 18

Krempa, Joseph, 35, 9104 PERTUIS RD, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Willis, James Darrian, Jr, 19, 40206 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dickson, James R, Jr, 37, 40330 COLDWATER LANDING AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Simpson, Laddie Bryan, 38, 40244 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Monetary Instrument Abuse

Arceneaux, Aaron Paul, 37, 12432 BECO RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Green, Jacoby, 19, 3166 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garcia, Porfirio Rene, 31, 11672 FLORIDA BLVD, Baton Rouge, In For Court, Unlawful Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Chavez, 33, 35215 JULIE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

May 19

Jones, Major, 25, 11225 TRACY ST, ST AMANT, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Jordan, Kihela H, 28, 40836 ZENITH APT 111 BLDNG 13, Metairie, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

MIGLIORE, DARIN S, 35, 11131 IRENE E DESLATTE RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Braud, Nathan Charles, 49, 12075 PETER BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Probation Violation Parish, Simple Battery

Gibbs, Christopher L, 36, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jones, Joshua Jared, 30, 1744 STANCOLA ST, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Woods, Chad Ryan, 38, 1719 JASPER AVE, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bertinot, Amber Marie, 35, 36172 RIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sims, Jeffery Wayne, 47, 194 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Lacaze, Donald Joseph, 65, 14122 FORREST HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Braxton, Rodney P, 58, 5039 GALAXY BLVD, DARROW, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

May 20

Scivicque, Kayla Rae, 34, 14093 HIGHWAY 621, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Fairchild, Ronald B, 54, 13424 DOEL MAYERS RD, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Nicholas, Monchel Ann, 32, 4138 S COMMERCE AVE 2, GONZALES, Home Invasion

Dickens, Jayd Lee, 25, 228 RAIDERS RD, Ville Platte, Probation Violation, Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Coleman, Larry, 28, 2133 S DARLA ST, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Williams, Freddie, 41, 39037 VENUS AVE, DARROW, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Pitre, Conner James, 29, 39054 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Proof of Motorcycle Endorsement, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Careless Operation, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Negligent Injuring

Lea, Brandon Michael, 25, 40510 THAIS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Johnson, Mark, Jr, 20, 2223 SAGONA RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Owner to Secure Registration, Security Required, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Boyd, Harry, 67, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Bertinot, Amber Marie, 35, 36172 RIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sanchez, Heather Nicole, 33, 14370 MECCA RD, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

May 21

Smiles, Ashton A, 30, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Harelson, Webb Leonard, III, 32, 42284 BAYOU NARCISSE RD 10, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Threatening a Public Official; Penalties; Definitions, Terrorizing

Jones, Madonna Ann, 49, 2750 ALASKA ST 20C, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Gray, Tynea, 20, 126 AZALEA DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Roddy, Preston James, 36, 45092 HUNTINGTON DR, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Deslatte, Larry W, 72, 13209 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Warren, Benny, 44, 45489 TRAVIS RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Mahurin, Jonah Wiley, 22, 14015 FORREST HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Pizzolato, Daryl, Jr, 50, 18353 DONNA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving

May 22

Penalber, Ashley Lynn, 31, 16950 GUNBOAT CIR, MAUREPAS, Domestic Abuse Battery

Babin, Tregg A, 51, 14071 GARY BABIN RD, ST AMANT, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

Naylor, James Allen, 25, 2420 W ORICE ROTH RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

Comeaux, Joshua Joseph, 34, 412 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct , Simple Assault

Singleton, Jokeisha, 19, 7325 CAPRICE DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Harris, Katrina, 31, 10666 SCOTLAND AVE, Scotlandville, Aggravated Assault

Bergeron, Terrence M, 29, 817 RAILROAD AVE, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Aguillard, Lauren C, 34, 11959 NICHOLSON DR. APT 11107, Baton Rouge, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Traffic-control Signals

May 23

Thomas, Demetria L, 38, 411 CATALPA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)