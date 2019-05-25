The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) announced that Marvin Bunyard, Jr., of Rosepine, has been arrested for numerous sex crimes involving a male juvenile victim. Bunyard was arrested by the VPSO on May 23rd.

He was arrested due to an investigation into recent allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a male juvenile victim.

Detectives interviewed the victim and received information that the inappropriate contact took place on numerous occasions while he was between the ages of 8-14. Due to the sensitive nature of the crime, the name of the victim will not be released to the public.

Bunyard was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree rape, and seven counts of oral sexual battery. His bond was set at $1,125,000 by Judge Tony Bennett.

If he is convicted, Bunyard could face the death penalty or life in prison. Bunyard is currently in the VPSO jail.