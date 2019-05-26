Courtesy of DPD

Service Call, Stand by, Assure Peace-3

Disturbance-9

Simple Burglary-2

Animal Control-5

Residence Alarm-9

Information-6

Private Lot Accident-4

Check Area-5

Roadway Hazard-3

Reckless Operation-1

Cyberbullying-1

Theft-13

Theft by Shoplifting-1

Auto Crash-5

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile-1

Service Call, All Others-4

Damage To Property-7

Business Alarm-15

Harassment-4

Service Call For P.D.-4

Traffic Attachment-3

Traffic Complaint-2

Simple Burglary,Auto-2

Welfare Check-9

Theft By Fraud-2

Juvenile Attachment-4

Civil-1

Stalled Vehicle-2

Found Property-2

Medical-3

Auto Theft-1

Service Call, Assist Other Agency-1

Trespass, Prowler-1

Suspicious Vehicle-2

Traffic Incidents (Other Than Designated)-1

Suspicious Person-5