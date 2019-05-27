As we observe this Memorial Day, take note of those war fatalities buried in Vernon Parish who, in President Lincoln's words, gave the last full measure of devotion.

Their names are listed followed by the cemetery.

Civil War

Wesley Cooley - Union Grove/Wales

Jeremiah Davis - Blue Branch

Barentine Freeman - Cypress Creek

Pearson Gill - Smart's Chapel

William Hagan - Ebenezer

Thomas Jackson - Mt. Pleasant (Simpson)

James Palmer - Good Hope

Reese Smart - Elizabeth Chapel

WW I

Casmer Bond - Plunkaway

John Brewer - Brewer-Smith

Bruce Bush - Silver Creek

Daniel Dixon - Mitchell

Edmond Free - Leesville

Frank Gallapsie - Garden of Memories

George Harper - Walnut Hill

James Haymon - Haymon-Watson

William Hillman - Union Grove

James Smith - McAllen-Smith

Kirby Stephens - Stephens Family

Thomas Stephens - Silver Creek

Thomas Stephens - Smart's Chapel

George Trull - Trull Family

Lee Walker - Cryer

James Welch - Laurel Hill

WW II

Thurman Allison - Pine Hill

Arnold Bennett - Mt. Pleasant (Simpson)

Housel Bennett - Welcome

Robert Cain - Holly Grove

Sedric Cavanaugh - Castor

Henry Evans - Mitchell

Lee Graham - Old Anacoco

David Herring - Rosepine

Ray Hunt - Castor

Horace Kay - Pine Hill

Sam Koury - Leesville

Barney Palmer - Good Hope

Thelbert Smith - Ebenezer

Glyn Stephens - Leesville

John Stephenson - Leesville

Albert Williams - Castor

James Wise - Silver Creek

Korean War

Willie Deason - Drakes Fork

David Keel - Old Cypress

Charles LaCaze - Blue Branch

James Martin - Mitchell

Jack Moore - Leesville

William Stephens - Silver Creek

Clyde Walker - Good Hope

Vietnam War

Morris Beeson - Blue Branch

Durl Calhoun - Rosepine

Bobby Carver - Welcome

Russell Jett - Oak Grove (Hornbeck)

Milton Johnson - Gravel Hill

Paul Nicholas - Leesville

Donald Sweat - Glass Window

Robert Thompson - Hawthorne/Pine Grove/Shady Grove

Duncan Warwick - Comrade

Floyd Williams - Good Hope