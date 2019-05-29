On Saturday, May 25, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham made a visit to the Gonzales community during the festival. Abraham is a candidate for Governor of Louisiana. He spoke intently with many people within the community that he encountered.

For the 52nd year, the Jambalaya Festival was hosted over the weekend in Gonzales.

On Sunday, May 26 the 2019 Jambalaya Festival Champion was Kade Lanoux, who represented Team Tee Wayne. Tee Wayne recently passed away.

Abraham has nine grandchildren, which was one of his inspirations for running for Governor. He wants all future generations to live in Louisiana and thrive here. Although Louisiana is ranked 50th out of the 50 states, he sees so much potential in it.

"Jobs are central to everything. A good job, and a living wage job, solves a lot of problems. We need to focus on keeping businesses here and look at incentives to encourage businesses to stay and come back," Abraham said.

What are those incentives? Lowering taxes, for one. Abraham notes that Louisiana has the highest sales tax, highest income tax, highest corporate tax, and highest insurance rates in the nation, if not the second highest.

"Then, look at our infrastructure. Our roads and bridges are the circulatory system of our businesses. If we can't get to a landbridge, or food services to a job site, the businesses aren't coming. We need to get Louisiana infrastructure back to where businesses are more willing to come back in," Abraham said.

The way he plans on doing this is looking closely at DOTD. Abraham mentions there is a $14 billion dollar backlog in infrastructure projects with the DOTD, and that it is very top-heavy in management. He plans to move the transportation fund to legislation, where they will have more oversight on it.

Local decisions and money back to the local people are the things that can make the state the most successful, according to Abraham. This includes the school boards, police juries, and the men and women who run small businesses.

"These people know where the money needs to go. Business is business, though. They hire people. As long as they have those benefits, I don’t care how small they are, or how big they are. I want to listen to all of them," Abraham said.

