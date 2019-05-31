Not only are Ascension Parish high-school standouts being honored with their inclusion on all-district and all-state baseball and softball teams, but area products are earning postseason honors at the next level as well.

Recently, the all-conference teams were named in college baseball and softball, and three notable selections came from Ascension.

In baseball, former Dutchtown star Caleb Ricca earned his spot on the All-Southland Conference team.

Ricca is now the starting short stop at Northwestern State. This season, the junior made the All-Southland third team, along with teammate Tyler Smith, an outfielder.

Teammate Nathan Jones made the second team. Jones is a pitcher for the Demons.

Ricca has continued to have a tremendously-productive career at Northwestern State. He has started more than 140 consecutive games at short stop for the Demons.

This year, he led the team in stolen bases (24), doubles (17) and extra-base hits (25). In fact, his 24 stolen bases is ranked 44th nationally. It's also tied for 10th in Northwestern State single-season history.

Ricca was also tied for best batting average on the team at .307, he was tied for second with five home runs and he was also tied for second with 34 RBIs.

Demon head coach Bobby Barbier said this of Ricca: "Caleb has been consistent all year long. His defense has been spectacular, and when he gets on base, he scores probably 70 percent of the time."

Northwestern State finished the season with a 30-25 record

When it comes to college softball, two sisters both landed on the second unit of the All-Sun Belt team.

Kara and Kourtney Gremillion were among the best players to ever play at St. Amant. Kara actually has her jersey retired there. Now, they've both been leaving their mark at UL-Lafayette.

Kara officially completed a stellar college career with the Cajuns, making the All-Sun Belt squad for a third consecutive season.

For the year, Kara hit .314 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. She also had one of the best on-base percentages on the team at .451.

Her younger sister Kourtney put up very similar numbers. The redshirt sophomore hit .339 for the season. She collected five home runs and 31 RBIs.

Kourtney has started two years for UL-Lafayette, and she has made the All-Sun Belt second team both of those seasons.

The Cajuns had a strong year, finishing 52-6 and winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. However, their season ended with a loss in the championship game of the Oxford Regional.

UL-Lafayette actually took the first game against hosting Ole Miss by a score of 2-0. But one win away from a berth in the super regional, they lost by a 5-1 result.

In the decisive game three on Sunday night, Ole Miss barely edged out the Cajuns by a score of 5-4, ending the Cajuns' season and keeping their quest for the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City alive.