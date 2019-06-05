The management, board members and staff of PC Electric wish to extend congratulations to all of the following award winners for the 2018-2019 school year!

PC Electric just recently presented numerous Math and Science Awards to students in many of its adopted schools throughout its tri-parish service area. The awards were available to elementary, jr. high and high school students in schools throughout Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

The Math and Science Awards were given to the students who had the highest combined Math and Science grade in each of the three different school levels: graduation from elementary school (4th grade, 5th grade or 6th grade depending on the school and parish); graduation from middle school or junior high (8th grade); and graduation from high school (12th grade).

The elementary students that received the awards were presented with a certificate and a $25 gift card. The junior high students receiving the awards were presented with a certificate and a $50 gift card. The high school students receiving the awards were presented with a certificate and a $75 gift card.

Iberville Parish:

Crescent Elementary School (6th grade) –Miracle Thibodeaux

North Iberville Elementary (5th grade) Xavier Greaud

Plaquemine High School (8th grade) – Avery Justilian

Plaquemine High School (12th grade) – Madalyn Savrage

St. John Elementary School (5th grade) – Caroline Schlatre

St. John Middle School (8th grade) – Chloe Marking

St. John High School (12th grade) – Caleb Kleinpeter

MSA West (8th grade) – Lane Bordelon

MSA West (12th grade) – Nghi Nguyen

PC Electric is proud to be a partner in education. The cooperative has served parts of Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge parishes for 80 years. PC Electric is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Contributed by PC Electric