AARP Chapter 1449 hosted a Community Health Fair at Gonzales Middle School on Saturday, June 1.

The event featured many businesses from within the community that offered information on their services and gave away free goodies to take home like koozies, pens, and hats. There were also door prizes from businesses such as the Home Depot, who donated potted plants.

Carmen Jackson, organizer of the event, said, "This is all about bringing the community together. In order to serve our community, we need to get out into the community. Especially since AARP Chapter 1449's motto is to serve and not be served."

One great feature of the event was the opportunity for attendees to take 3-4 items that were donated to the closet home with them.

The closet contained shoes, clothing, bags, and home decor donated by members of the community, specifically for the Community Health Fair. It was a great opportunity for those who may be unable to put new clothes on their back, or even get new shoes for their children.

