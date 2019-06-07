Ascension Parish Government and the Office of Homeland Security encourage residents to contact the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200 during normal business hours if you have any questions.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has been in coordination with National Weather Service since the beginning of yesterday's weather event. The National Weather Service, along with OHSEP, will be conducting damage assessment today on the impacted areas in an effort to confirm tornadic activity.

Coordination is also ongoing with The Ascension Parish Waterways Commission, The National Weather Service, and The Livingston Parish Waterways Commission regarding current water levels on the Amite River and The Diversion Canal. The current stage of the Amite River is 4.94 feet, and cresting. Flood stage is at 8 feet. As mentioned, the current crest is well below flood stage. Although some additional rainfall is expected today, it is not expected to significantly impact water levels on the Amite River or the Diversion Canal.

Volunteers from The Church of St. Amant, the Cajun Navy, and Baton Rouge Area Salvation Army have been in contact with OHSEP, and are available to help any resident who may need assistance. The Red Cross has asked any resident who may need assistance to contact them at 800-733-2767

A Declaration of Emergency was filed yesterday through the Parish President Kenny Matassa's Office. This allows for vegetative debris only to be picked up by the Public Works Department, once it has been placed on the right of way. This applies only to those areas affected by Severe Weather. Residents are encouraged to place vegetative debris on the right of way to be picked up through the weekend.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government