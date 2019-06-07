A 90-year-old Oklahoma woman credits her teenage neighbors for saving her life after her home caught fire.

The four teens — Nick Byrd, 14; Dylan Wick, 16; Seth Byrd, 16; and Wyatt Hall, 17 — recently spotted smoke coming out of the Sapulpa home where Catherine Richie has lived for more than 50 years, according to Tulsa TV station KTUL.

Sapulpa is about 15 miles southwest of Tulsa.

"It smelled kind of like burning rubber," Wick told the station. "Then, we heard the house alarm go off."

Richie said she tried to put the fire out herself, but it became too large to control.

"The smoke was so bad, I couldn't see to get out of my room," she said. "I felt along the wall, and I went into the closet instead of the door to get out of the room. I finally did get to the door."

Nick Byrd broke down the home's back door and carried Richie to safety.

"This young boy was right there," she said. "He picked me up, and I said, 'I can walk,' and he said, 'We're getting out of here.' "

Richie's 10 children and 42 grandchildren expressed their thanks in a blog post.

"Kids who are told about all the things they aren’t old enough to do saved the life of the most precious and beloved woman we know," the post said, in part.