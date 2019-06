During the regular monthly Town of Hornbeck Council meeting on Monday students from the Hornbeck High School Track Team were presented with plaques marking their outstanding performances at the Louisiana State Track Meet in May.

Student athletes recognized were John Jett for placing first in the 1600M and the 3200M races and for placing second in the 800M race.

Cooper Smith placed first in the 800M race and Christian Condon placed third in the 3200M race.