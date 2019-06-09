To eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

On Saturday morning, June 8, deputies were dispatched to a residence on North Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales in reference to a male subject who had been shot.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, when deputies arrived on scene they located 37-year-old Kenneth Brown in the driveway of his residence seated in his vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit arrived on scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at225-344-7868. To eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO