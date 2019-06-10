Two cadets also received an award for their 1st Orientation Flight in Civil Air Patrol. Those cadets were Cadet Airman Ezra James and Cadet Christian Gallo. These flights were taken on Saturday April 20, 2019 and were flown by Squadron Commander Major Phil Smith.

On Monday, April 22, 2019 the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol promoted and awarded various cadets in the Squadron. Cadets promoted and their current grade were Justin Townsend, Cadet Chief Master Sergeant and Jesse Fox Garon, Cadet Airman.

CMSgt Justin Townsend is in the 9th grade and attends Gonzales Baptist Academy. Cadet Airman Jesse Fox Garon is in the 10th grade and attends Episcopal High in Baton Rouge. Cadet Airman Ezra James is in the 8th grade and is home schooled. Cadet Christian Gallo is in the 9th grade and attends Dutchtown High.

Contributed by Captain Ken Best, CAP