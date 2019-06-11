The awards were presented to Robert at the Choice Hotels 65th Annual Convention in Las Vegas. Clarion Inn of Gonzales was ranked number one out of 160 Clarion hotels.

No other Clarion hotel received all three awards, and it does not happen often. That is why the Clarion Inn hotel in Gonzales recognized the trifecta of awards with their employees on June 10.

At the Choice Hotels 65th Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Clarion Inn of Gonzales, Louisiana was recently presented three awards for their services: Best of Choice, Ring of Honor, and the Excellence Award.

"Winning the three exclusive awards demonstrates our commitment to exceptional guest service and operation excellence," Vice President of Brand Strategy for Choice Hotels International Anne Engelking Smith said.

Harry Robert, Owner of Clarion Inn, said, "We have to drive and thrive to be the very best, offering an exceptional, unique experience with southern hospitality for our guests."

Monday, employees gathered for a celebration of their achievement at the Clarion Inn Conference Center.

The focus of the brand of the hotel is their promise to make guests feel welcome, wanted, and respected. They focus on talking to guests whenever employees encounter them in the hotel, making sure the guests do not feel like they are interrupting an employee's day, expressing interest in why a guest is visiting the area, and asking guests about their stay before they check out.

One guest review shared at the celebration read, "After traveling seven hours to get to a wedding, it was very nice to walk in and see such a nice, attractive hotel. The rooms were updated and very clean. The bathroom was also very inviting. The staff was very courteous and welcoming."

