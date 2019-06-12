Weekly bulletin, email Editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for June, since it was rained out on May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

BR Talent Competition

"Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition" comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

Ms. Full-Figured Pageant 2019

The Ms. Full-Figured USA Louisiana Pageant will be held on June 22, 2019 at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel & Casino, located at 103 France St. in Baton Rouge, La. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. The event will feature raffles, a cash bar, great music, glitz, and glam, vendors, and more! CEO/Founder Theresa Randolph and Pageant Director T'iera Williams invites you! Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 225-266-9478 or visit the Facebook page Ms. Full-Figured USA Louisiana Pageant for more info.

Braud Road Closure

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Louisiana Highway 929 (Braud Road) will be closed at Patty Jo Lane to install box culverts that will facilitate drainage. Traffic can detour on Abby James Road to the north and on Causey Road to the south. The road will close beginning Monday, June 3. Repairs are expected to take four weeks.

Watch Out for Snakes

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Lamar Dixon in Gonzales July 6-7 with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at http://repticon.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, June 15 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, La. 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Small Business Consulting

I am Lee Melancon from the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension (MBECA). We will be launching our roundtable soon and would be ultimately honored to have you participate. We conduct our program monthly at Lamar Dixon Expo Center and generally run our program on Thursdays beginning at 6 p.m. Of course, we allow our clients to decide the best date and time per month. We are currently accepting applications until June 28. Please let us know if you might want to participate in our program. Let us know how we can answer any questions you may have! 225-752-1455, email: mbeca@mbeca.org, www.mbeca.org.

Windows to Bluebonnet Swamp

“Windows to Bluebonnet Swamp” will be presented by John and Cindy Hartgerink on Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Library. They will have audio visual presentations with stunning photography of the plant and animal inhabitants of Bluebonnet Swamp. John’s whimsical stories of his observations and experiences are both informative and awe-inspiring. He and his wife, Cindy, make an awesome team of "swamp observers" documenting the day to day and seasonal happenings of Bluebonnet Swamp. The free program is open to the public. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, 925-8921.