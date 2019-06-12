"This graduation represents weeks of hard work and resulted in all of these deputies attaining their POST certification," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Ascension Parish Deputies Kane Hanna, Caleb Kulcke, and Joshua Pilant graduated from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy (CARTA) in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 29.

Sheriff Bobby Webre was also the keynote speaker.

"This graduation represents weeks of hard work and resulted in all of these deputies attaining their POST certification," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Capital Area Regional Training Academy (CARTA) is a product of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The graduates learned physical training, legal and report writing skills, law enforcement history, and numerous other topics and skills.

Contributed by APSO