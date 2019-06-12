As this chapter closes, I will still be available to assist in any way that I can as a constituent. I will forever cherish these fond memories, experiences and accomplishments. Always remember that we represent the people.

After meeting with my family and understanding their concerns, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Iberville Parish Council District 1 Seat, which includes White Castle, Highway 405 area, and parts of Dorseyville. The qualifying dates for this election is August 6, 7, and 8, 2019, and the election is scheduled for Saturday, October 12.

By making this early announcement, it's my hope it will spark interest among other citizens to consider running for this very important District 1 Seat. The past 24 years have been an honor and privilege to serve, not just my district, but any resident who needed assistance. I will never forget your vote of confidence. It was a pleasure to meet so many of you across this great parish, state and nation as we faced many challenges. I have enjoyed serving you with pride, respect, commitment, class, dedication, dignity, and integrity. I am forever grateful.

I have had the privilege to serve on the following committees: Building and Grounds, Finance, Personnel, CSBG Advisory, Drainage and Roads, 4-H Advisory, Parks and Recreation Advisory, and Iberville Parish Early Childhood Program Community Partner.

I have had the opportunity to be a member of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana, Police Jury Black Caucus of Louisiana, Iberville Chamber of Commerce, and National Education Association.

We have accomplished many great things including: parish-wide upgrade to fire districts, new Iberville Parish Health Unit, Iberville-Ochsner Medical Complex, improved garbage and trash pickup, update to personnel policies and procedures, update to policies and procedures in finance, renovation of Iberville Parish Maintenance Facility, improved and relocation of the new Iberville Parish 911 Communication Center and Emergency Center, improved Iberville Parish Gas facility, Iberville Veteran Memorial, road and drainage projects, upgrade to air-condition and roof at the Iberville Courthouse and Parish Jail, assisted with employment for youth and adults, updated ordinances, grant funds to assist in renovating White Castle Community Center, relocated the White Castle voting precinct, upgrades to parks, improvement in employees benefits, implemented recycling programs at schools, installation of parish-wide siren system, upgrade to energy assistance and commodities, and new Iberville Council on Aging Senior Centers.

I would like to thank you, District 1, for your vote of confidence as you entrusted me to be the voice of this great district for the past six terms. Thanks to my colleagues on the Iberville Parish Council for your strong support and trusting me with Vice-Chairman of Iberville Parish Council for the past eleven years. It was a privilege to work with all Police Jurors/Parish Council Members, Parish President, Administration, Employees, Police Jury Association, and all elected officials— local, state, national, businesses, and leaders for the betterment of our parish.

Special thanks to my family, especially my wife, Lois Richard Taylor, my children: La’Tonja and her husband Garrett, Shaurona, Sheldon, and Jarvarius, my grandchildren: Kennedy, Garred, Kinslee, Sergio and Shania. I could not have done any of this without your strong support and sacrifice. Each of you have been extremely supportive of me, and I can't thank you enough. I appreciate your everlasting support over the years. I dedicate all of these accomplishments to my parents the late Columbus, Jr. and Velma R. Taylor.

I would like to extend a special thank you to my spiritual advisor, Pastor Gregory L. Coates, I, other Pastors, Ministers and churches throughout the parish. Thanks to all of you who crossed my path and blessed me with words of encouragement. I would also like to thank the students, former and current, staff, and administration of White Castle High School for being my work family and supporting my public servant obligations.

To my successor, I am humbly ready to pass the torch for new leadership and change. Please continue to support plans for a new bridge to improve the traffic we are facing. Keep in mind our parks are in desperate need of upgrades, and sustain support of the new rifle range and White Castle Council on Aging.

As this chapter closes, I will still be available to assist in any way that I can as a constituent. I will forever cherish these fond memories, experiences and accomplishments. Always remember that we represent the people.

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER! THANK YOU!



Contributed by Warren "T-Notchie" Taylor, Parish Councilman District 1