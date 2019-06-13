It was a very successful season for the two Class 1A softball programs in Ascension Parish.

Both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian won and won often en route to playoff appearances. As a result, a whopping 18 combined players from the two schools were named to the All-District 6-1A team.

Of the two teams, Ascension Catholic had the most selections with 10. That included seven on the first team alone.

The Lady Bulldogs had another highly-successful season that saw them reach the state quarterfinals.

That didn't look like it would be the case early on for Ascension Catholic as they began the season in a 5-11 hole. Although, seven of those defeats came against upper-classification schools.

The Lady Bulldogs righted the ship midway through the season. They finished the year by winning 12 of their remaining 15 games. This included a fifth straight undefeated run in the district to claim another league championship.

Ascension Catholic entered the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 7 seed and beat district foe St. John in the opening round, 9-4.

It pushed them through to the state quarterfinals, but it was there that their season ended. They had to go on the road to play second-seeded Catholic of Pointe Coupee. They were blanked, 8-0. CHSPC went on to win the state crown.

The loss ended a streak of six straight state tournament appearances for the Lady Bulldogs. They finished with an overall record of 18-15.

Head coach Don Henry was named the District 6-1A Coach of the Year for the third straight season.

Also, senior catcher Ceily Grisaffe and senior third-baseman Isabelle Abadie were named the Co-MVPs of the district. Grisaffe was also named the league's MVP back in 2017.

Joining Grisaffe and Abadie on the first team were: senior outfielder Emme Medine, junior outfielder Angelle Theriot, junior pitchers Emily Beck and Hailee Rome and sophomore infielder Mackenzie Marroy

There were three Lady Bulldogs that made the the second team. They were senior outfielder Ashlyn Falcon, junior pitcher Katie Pizzolato and sophomore infielder Madison Tripode.

Eight Ascension Christian players made the All-District 6-1A squad.

The Lady Lions had a terrific season that saw them finish with a 19-6 record during the regular season. They finished as league runner-up--their only loss being a close 9-8 defeat to Ascension Catholic.

They entered the Division-IV playoffs as the fourth seed, which was the highest seeding in their program's history. However, they were upset by eventual semifinalist Sacred Heart in the opening round.

Five Lady Lions made the all-district first team. Four of them were sophomores in third-baseman Layla Thompson, pitcher Maddie Gautreau, catcher Hallie Dupre and short stop Michelle Juban.

Infielder Corin Waguespack actually made the first team as a seventh-grader.

Three Lady Lions made the second team. They were senior outfielder Macee Chenevert, sophomore first-baseman Skye Fontenot and sophomore right-fielder Emily Swanson.

Ascension Christian will only lose one all-district player for next year. This was something head coach George Gutierrez was excited about when the season came to a close.

“Our starting lineup has a DP flex, so we count 10 as our starting lineup. Out of those 10, we started three seventh-graders, six sophomores and one senior," Gutierrez said. "So, for the next two years, I feel like we’re going to be very competitive with anyone in the state.”