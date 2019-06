The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its Class 3A All-State team on Thursday, and South Beauregard was well-represented.

The Knights finished second at the state tournament, and five players from that team received honors.

Pitcher Avery Davis was placed on the All-State Team, and four other Knights – Charles Keith, Dylan Jimenez, Leland Broussard and Chase Fisher – were Honorable Mention selections.

Three Lady K's were named to All State Teams, with outfielder Jaclyn Deason and pitcher Karina Simpkins making All-State.

First baseman Morgan Eaves was an Honorable Mention pick for South Beauregard.

BASEBALL

P Kaile Levatino St. Charles Jr. 9-3

P Trey Rugg Sterlington Sr. 14-1

P Dylan Carmourche University Jr. 11-2

P Avery Davis South Beauregard Sr. 8-2

C Coedy Fonseca De La Salle Sr. .404

IF Robby Gilbert St. Charles Sr. .402

IF Seaver Sheets Sterlington So. .369

IF Jacob Burke University Sr. .373

IF Zeph Hoffpauir Berwick Sr. .354

OF Nick Lorio St. Charles Sr. .333

OF Mitchell Sanford Berwick Sr. .434

OF Matt Domingues Erath Sr. .468

UT Hunter Wriborg Iota Sr. 9-1

UT Shaun Todd Jena Sr. 6-2

UT Braden Hough Sterlington Jr. .359

UT Brenden Jeane-Moody Iowa Sr. 9-4

UT Cory Cook De La Salle Sr. .352

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Trey Rugg, Sterlington

COACH OF THE YEAR: Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic

HONORABLE MENTION

Caleb St. Martin, St. Charles; J.T. Peloquin, St. Louis; Cole Shamburg, Loyola; Lance Wade, University; Tyler Steib, St. James; Alec Mahler, St. James; Reid Perkins, Patterson; Seth Canty, Berwick; Chad LaGrange, Berwick; Adam Tubbs, Sterlington; Lance Wade, University; Brandon Noel, Erath; Charles Keith, South Beauregard; Mitchell Lege, Iota; Chance Lyon, Loyola; Reece Brooks, Sterlington; Trelon Jones, Jena; Blade Chesne, Avoyelles; Barrett Keane, Jena; Dylan Jimenez, South Beauregard; Tyler Darbonne, Eunice; Grant Fontenot, Eunice; Davis Johnson, Sterlington; Leland Broussard, South Beauregard; Brock Slaton, University; Barreyy Hover, Berwick; Trae Rambin, Iota; Andrew Ashby, Iota; Austin Phillips, Eunice; Garrett Becker, North Vermilion; Chase Fisher, South Beauregard; Kade Germany, North Webster; Hayden Durke, North Vermilion.

SOFTBALL

P Whitney Tate Caldwell Parish Sr. 12-1

P Alex Clesi Hannan Jr. 15-4

P Mary-Cathryn Comeaux Brusly Sr. 25-1

P Madisyn Fruge Church Point Fr. 14-6

C Gentry Spinks Hannan So. .477

IF Victoria Abrams Caldwell Parish Sr. .505

IF Anna Hunt Caldwell Parish Sr. .500

IF Taylor Edwards De La Salle Sr. .706

IF Alexa Poche Haynes Academy Jr. .525

OF Jaclyn Deason South Beauregard Sr. .540

OF Brooke St. Pierre St. Charles Sr. .510

OF Angel Bradford Brusly Sr. .552

UT Kiri Parker St. James Sr. .603

UT Alexis Dale Hannan So. .563

UT Myka Lester Westlake Sr. .520

UT Carina Chargois Kaplan So. 20-6

UT Karina Simpkins South Beauregard Sr. 20-4

OUSTANDING PLAYER: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, Brusly

COACH OF THE YEAR: Becky Lambert, Hannan









HONORABLE MENTION



Rachel Wisecarver, Sterlington; Hannah Jerkins, Sterlington; Lesley Lebleu, Iowa; Alyssa Gray, Berwick; Madison Carline, Berwick; Morgan Eaves, South Beauregard; Brittney Turner, Albany; Kameryn Adkins, Brusly; Saylor Young, Brusly; Katelyn Courville, St. Louis; Nella LaGrange, Crowley; Phobee Spell, Crowley; Sckylier Baronet, Crowley; Jocelyn Marceaux, Crowley; Rani Meaux, North Vermilion; Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion; Brittney Primeaux, North Vermilion; Ainsley Constantine, North Vermilion; Cera Blanchard, De La Salle; Alyssa Gremillion Avoyelles; Kaela Mullins, Sterlington; Tori Shirley, Jena; Ana Alexander, Iowa; Mikah Ortiz, Berwick; Britt Bourgoyne, Brusly; Meryl Guidry, Kaplan; Hailee Doucet, Church Point; Taizja Jones, Church Point; Tamia Brown, Jena; Sedrianna Wilson, Jena; Lauryn Packard, Kaplan; Hannah Derouen, St. Louis.