The food industry is racing to keep up as more and more Americans are giving up meat and chicken.

The latest entrant into the growing field is Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, which will start selling plant-based nuggets this year.

The breaded nuggets, meant as an alternative to chicken nuggets, are filled with pea protein. They'll be sold under the Raised & Rooted brand name, according to CNBC.

In addition to the nuggets, Raised & Rooted will also offer a blended burger later this year that combines Angus beef with pea protein.

Tyson is trying to cash in on what has become a booming industry. CNBC reports that 60 percent of U.S. consumers have expressed an interest in eating less meat.

“We remain firmly committed to our growing traditional meat business and expect to be a market leader in alternative protein, which is experiencing double-digit growth and could someday be a billion-dollar business for our company,” Tyson CEO Noel White said in a written statement obtained by CNBC.