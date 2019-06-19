Freedom Fest 2019 is set to be one for the record books as seven-time Grammy Award-winning Country group Lady Antebellum will be the headliner this Saturday at HQ Field in Fort Polk.

For over thirteen years the talented trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and David Haywood have put out numerous hits that have topped the charts, and created a global fanbase.

Charles Kelley spoke with the Leesville Daily Leader about Freedom Fest and what fans can expect from Lady Antebellum in the future.

“We are so excited for Freedom Fest,” said Kelley. “This is going to be the first big weekend of the summer, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off.”

Kelley said that they plan on bringing an exciting, family friendly show to HQ field this Saturday. With a plethora of hits and some fun covers, Kelley said that fans are in for quite a show.

“It’s going to be a high energy show for sure,” said Kelley. “We are going to have a show full of our songs everyone knows from the radio, plus some fun covers. We’ve been around for 13 years, and I’m so proud of the body of work we have.”

Lady Antebellum has been quite busy as of late. They are in the midst of a Las Vegas residency at the Pearl Theater.

A new experience for Lady Antebellum, as the band is used to playing larger venues. Kelley said the Vegas residency has allowed the group to connect more with the fans in attendance due to the intimate setting.

“It’s been fun,” said Kelley. “In Vegas, each crowd is so different. Some nights it gets crazy, especially when there's a bachelorette party, but you get to really connect with the crowd. The building seats about 2500 fans, and it gives us as songwriters a way to see everyone's faces and reactions to the music.”

In addition to their touring schedule, the group is putting out a new album this fall. Kelley said that they were currently in the process of putting the finishing touches on the album. He spoke about what inspires him as a songwriter.

“I find inspiration in daily life,” he said. “I am constantly writing things down and putting notes into my phone. Anytime I hear a word or phrase that sounds good I try to work it into a song. When I feel strong enough emotion I like to try to capture that. I’ve recently got in touch with my spirituality, so in some of the new music the inspiration is faith-based.”

Fans may not know that the band has done quite a bit of charity work. Kelley said that they all agreed early on that as they grew more successful they wanted to give back to those in need.

The Lady Aid Fund is a nonprofit charity organization founded by Lady Antebellum, and it seeks to help sick children in hospitals around the world. They have worked with St. Jude’s, Children’s Miracle Network, My Life Speaks, and The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“When we were coming up we saw our heroes like Reba Mcentire and Tim McGraw give back to those in need,” Kelley said. “We all have families, and we agreed early on that we’d help out children in need. It’s so great that we get to make a positive impact and give back.”

Freedom Fest 2019 is this Saturday at HQ field on Fort Polk. The event is free and open to the public and starts at 5 p.m. There will be music, food, and a massive fireworks display.