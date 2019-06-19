Congratulations to Ken Sigsworth of Prairieville!

Congratulations to Ken Sigsworth of Prairieville. He was chosen randomly from over 1000 entries in the Weekly Citizen's first ever Father's Day Sweepstakes.

Thank you to Ascension Credit Union, Benny's Car Wash, Louisiana Casual Living and Delaune's Supermarket for your sponsorships. Mr. Sigsworth took home a prize pack that included: $250 Visa Gift Card, a Rack of Ribeyes, a Fire Pit/Grill and a six-month unlimited Car Wash Membership. Happy Father's Day to all of the great dads out there!