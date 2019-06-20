The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All-State team, and four parish players were named to the squad. Also, an Ascension coach received the highest honor.

That coach was St. Amant's Amy Pitre. She was named the state's Class 5A Coach of the Year.

In her third season coaching the Lady Gators, Pitre led the program to its first state championship since 2006. It was the school's sixth state title overall.

The Lady Gators had a spectacular season that saw them go 28-2-1. They went undefeated in their final 15 games. That stretch featured 14 wins and one tie.

St. Amant was battle-tested all year. In all, they played in 10 games decided by three runs or less. They finished 9-1 in those contests.

The Lady Gators went undefeated in district play for a seventh straight season and took home yet another league championship.

They entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Class 5A. In the first three rounds, they beat their opponents by a combined score of 28-5.

In Sulphur, they squeezed past Walker, 2-1, in the semifinals to reach the state title game against second-seeded Barbe.

There, the Lady Gators came from behind to win, 3-1.

Of her team, Pitre said, “I’m so excited to see this because this team is different from the teams that have won before with the numbers and the stats. This proves a little something to this group that you don’t need to hit 50-something home runs to win a state championship, and I think that was always the mindset. They figured it out this year. They knew we were gonna be a different kind of team, and they totally bought in.”

Junior pitcher Alyssa Romano was named to the All-State first team. Romano went 26-2 for the year with an impeccable 1.34 ERA. She included 191 strikeouts.

During the season, Romano threw a no-hitter against East Ascension.

Of Romano, Pitre said, "She gives us a chance to win every single game we play."

Also making the All-State first team was sophomore shortstop Julia Kramer. Kramer had a monster season as a first-year starter, hitting .522 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.

Most importantly, it was Kramer that was the hero of the state title game against Barbe. With her team trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh with the Lady Gators one out away from defeat, she blasted a three-run homer over the centerfield wall that turned out to be the game-winning hit.

Two parish players made the Class 1A All-State team. They were both honorable-mention selections. These players were senior catcher Ceily Grisaffe and senior third-baseman Isabelle Abadie.

This duo was also named the Co-MVPs of District 6-1A.

They helped the Lady Bulldogs turn around what began as a tumultuous season. Ascension Catholic began the year with a record of just 5-11.

However, they ended up winning 12 of their final 15 regular-season games. This included a fifth straight undefeated season within the district, culminating in another league championship.

The Lady Bulldogs reached the state quarterfinals, but they were defeated by second seed and eventual state champion Catholic of Pointe Coupee. The loss put an end to a streak of six straight state tournament appearances.

Overall, Ascension Catholic finished with a record of 18-15.