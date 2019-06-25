It was a great year for Ascension Parish 1A baseball as both schools in the division reached at least the state quarterfinals.

They also finished second and third in District 6-1A. This stellar play by both ball clubs led to many of their players being included on the all-district team.

In all, there were 17 parish selections on the squad. Ascension Catholic led the way with 12.

The Bulldogs had another special season in 2019.

As the reigning, defending Division-IV state champions, they had a huge target on their backs every time they took the field, but they never let it get to them.

Ascension Catholic went 24-6 during the regular season, despite facing a brutal schedule that head coach Todd Landry strategically constructed. He wanted his team to be the most "battle-tested" squad in the state come playoffs time.

The Bulldogs played upper-classification teams in 21 of their 30 games. They won 16 of those matchups. That included victories over Berwick (3A semifinalist), South Terrebonne (4A quarterfinalist), Dutchtown (5A playoff team that won more than 20 games) and Dunham (top seed in Division-III playoffs).

Ascension Catholic was runner-up in District 6-1A and entered the Division-IV playoffs as the second seed.

They swept both Lafayette Christian and Cedar Creek to reach the semifinals in Sulphur for the third consecutive season. That was only the second time in school history they accomplished that feat.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their season ended there with a loss to Opelousas Catholic.

Six Ascension Catholic players made first-team All-District 6-1A--five of which were seniors.

The senior pitcher duo of Tre' Medine and Hunter Walker were first-teamers. Medine was also a first-team All-State selection as he went 10-2 this season with a 2.44 ERA.

From the infield, Rodney Blanchard made the first team after a huge senior season. Blanchard hit .434 with 27 RBIs, on his way to making first-team All-State.

Fellow senior Mason Zeringue was also first-team all-district and All-State after hitting .374 with four home runs. He is an LSU-Eunice signee.

The final senior to make the first team was JB Broussard, who made it as a utility player.

Also, sophomore Jacob Dunn made the first team as the designated hitter. Dunn was also honorable-mention All-State.

Making the second team for Ascension Catholic were infielder Baylor Leonard, junior relief pitchers Jai Williams and Sam Mire, junior outfielder Brock Acosta, senior catcher Parker Hales and senior designated hitter Andrew Landry.

Five players made the All-District 6-1A squad for Ascension Christian.

The Lions had one of the best seasons in program history under first-year head coach Nic Scelfo.

Ascension Christian went 19-8 during the regular season. They finished in third place in District 6-1A after one-run losses to both Ascension Catholic and St. John.

In the first round of the playoffs, they had to go on the road to face third-seeded Covenant Christian. The Lions pulled off two straight victories to complete a sweep. It was their first-ever postseason best-of-three series win.

It pushed them through to the state quarterfinals for only the second time in school history. However, it was there that they were defeated by eventual state runner-up Opelousas Catholic.

The Lions' twin duo of Nic and Sal Montalbano each made the all-district first team. Nic made it as a pitcher, and Sal made it from the infield.

Nic led the team in ERA (2.64) and strikeouts (58), but it's from the plate where he put up incredible numbers. He hit .604 with 46 RBIs and three home runs. He made first-team All-State.

Sal also had a huge year from the plate, hitting .485.

Both players are Nunez Community College signees.

Making the second team for Ascension Christian were junior pitcher Ty Robin, senior infielder Hunter Jacobs and senior outfielder Tyler Cambre.