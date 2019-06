Compiled by O. CHIP ROBINSON | Staff Reporter



BEAUREGARD PARISH

Thursday, June 27

VBS, Temple Baptist Church, DeRidder

VBS, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-12AM

Dragonette Danceline Camp, DeRidder High School Gym, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Beginners Acrylic Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

VBS, Open Door Baptist Church, Ragley, 5:30PM-8PM

VBS, Norris Memorial COGIC, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, Pilgrim Nazarene Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Unity Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Hopewell Community Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Diamond Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-9PM

Friday, June 28

VBS, Temple Baptist Church, DeRidder

VBS, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-12AM

Dragonette Danceline Camp, DeRidder High School Gym, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Learn to Move, West Park 10AM-11AM

Beginners Acrylic Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Beauregard Watermelon Festival, Fairgrounds 4PM-11PM

Library Movie Night, West Park Pool, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, Norris Memorial COGIC, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, Pilgrim Nazarene Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Unity Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Hopewell Community Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Diamond Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-9PM

Watermelon Festival Rabbit Show, Fairgrounds 6:30PM

Saturday, June 29

Beauregard Watermelon Festival, Fairgrounds 10AM-11PM

‘The Mommy & Me Cookbook’ book signing, Beauregard Parish Library, DeRidder 11AM-1PM

Beginners Acrylic Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

VBS, Pilgrim Nazarene Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

Sunday, June 30

VBS, Pilgrim Nazarene Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

Monday, July 1

Boy’s Mission Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Camp, Dry Creek 9AM-12PM

Tuesday, July 2

Boy’s Mission Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Camp, Dry Creek 9AM-12PM

Reader’s Group, Beauregard Parish Library, DeRidder 6:30PM

Wednesday, July 3

Boy’s Mission Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Camp, Dry Creek 9AM-12PM

VERNON PARISH

Thursday, June 27

Junior Engineer’s Camp, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Paint and Whiskey Girls Night, Long Walker Distillery, New Llano 6PM-9PM

VBS, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 6PM-9PM

Friday, June 28

Junior Engineer’s Camp, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

VBS, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 6PM-9PM

Saturday, June 29

Junior Engineer’s Camp, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Sunday, June 30

VBS Celebration, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 10AM

Monday, July 1

B3, BUGS Elementary Entomology, Leesville Municipal Golf Course 9AM-12PM

Tuesday, July 2

B3, BUGS Elementary Entomology, Leesville Municipal Golf Course 9AM-12PM

Summer Camp: I want to be an Oceanographer, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Wednesday, July 3

B3, BUGS Elementary Entomology, Leesville Municipal Golf Course 9AM-12PM

Summer Camp: I want to be an Oceanographer, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Story Time, Vernon Parish Library 10:15AM-11:15AM

FORT POLK

Thursday, June 27

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

B3 Gross Out Crazy Chemistry, NSU, Fort Polk 9AM-12PM

B3 LEGO Engineering and Robotics, NSU, Fort Polk 1PM-4PM

Music Together, CYS, Fort Polk 5:30PM-6:30PM

Friday, June 28

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

B3 Gross Out Crazy Chemistry, NSU, Fort Polk 9AM-12PM

B3 LEGO Engineering and Robotics, NSU, Fort Polk 1PM-4PM

Drive in Movie Night, Main Post Chapel 6PM

Saturday, June 29

Pizza & Bowling for Pennies, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Polk 12PM-3PM

Sunday, June 20

Monday, July 1

Resume Review, Family Readiness Center, Fort Polk 9AM-4:30PM

Parent & Child Gymnastics, Youth Gym 10AM-11AM

Tuesday, July 2

Resume Review, Family Readiness Center, Fort Polk 9AM-4:30PM

Story Time, Allen Memorial Library 11AM-12PM

Wednesday, July 3

Resume Review, Family Readiness Center, Fort Polk 9AM-4:30PM

Music Together, CYS, Fort Polk 10AM-11Am

Wing it Wednesday, Strike Zone Bowling Center 4PM-8PM