For nearly five decades, the iconic folk band America has entertained generations of fans with tracks that stand the test of time. The group will be bringing all their greatest hits to Southwest Louisiana when they perform at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles on Saturday, July 27th.

Co-founder of the band Dewey Bunnel spoke to the Beauregard Daily News about what it means to him to still be touring after nearly five decades.

“For some reason every night it feels brand new,” Bunnel said. “The songs stay eternally young, even if we don’t. The Beach Boys were our mentors when we were coming up. Their music seemed eternal. I feel like our songs still have all the same useful feeling to it, no matter how much time goes by.”

Songs like “Horse with No Name”, “Ventura Highway”, and “Sister Golden Hair”, are iconic in their own right. Bunnel said that there live show consists of the band playing all the classic hits and a few deep dives in front of a giant video screen.

He went on to say how excited he was to get back to Louisiana, a state where he spent a lot of time growing up.

“Coming to Louisiana is always great for us,” said Bunnel. “When I was a kid, I lived in Biloxi, Mississippi. We traveled over to Louisiana a lot to see family and do all sorts of fun stuff. I love that part of the country, and it’s got a special place in my heart.”

The band is nearing their 50th anniversary and have a lot on the schedule. Concerts and TV appearances are just some of the things in store for the iconic folk band.

Bunnel expressed his amazement on how fast the years seem to have gone by.

“We’re actually shooting some footage for a segment on CBS Sunday morning for the 50th Anniversary,” said Bunnel. “It’s been so surprising. You know, the first 25 years really felt like 25 years. However, that second half really seemed to zoom by.”

Their songs have been featured in countless TV shows and movies such as American Hustle, Saturday Night Live, Breaking Bad, Friends, Air America, and The Sopranos just to name a few. Bunnel noted that it’s always a cool surprise for him to hear their music in different places.

“It’s always exciting to hear one of our songs show up in something like that,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t even know it’s happening until we see it. It’s totally out of our control.I think it’s great that people can be introduced to our music through their favorite shows and movies.”

The band is set to travel the world while celebrating their longevity, and promises to make their stop in Lake Charles a memorable one.

