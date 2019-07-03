The West Baton Rouge Historical Association hosts the annual fundraiser event which begins at 10:00 a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Community Center in Port Allen.

"Plans are underway for the 14th annual Christmas in July Card Party fundraiser set for Monday, July 29, 2019," announced Lorry Trotter, chairperson.

A $30 donation per person includes snacks, lunch, and door prizes.

Card players are invited to try their luck at bridge, bouree, canasta, dominoes, hand and foot canasta, pokeno, sequence, Shanghi rummy, and other parlor games. Bring your entire group or register individually to play.

Evva Wilson is food chairman for the event and guarantees a delicious lunch. Other committee members include Babs Babin, Joyce Barbier, Kim Callegan, Alice LeBlanc, Andrea Normand, Ruth Stanley, and Evva Wilson.

Reservations are required and the registration deadline is July 22. For additional information contact Alice LeBlanc at 336-2422, ext. 203.

Contributed by WBR Historical Association