The Methanex Scholarship Program offers a one-time stipend to a graduating senior from each of the four public high schools in Ascension Parish attending a four-year college university or a two-year technical college.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Methanex hosted a luncheon for their recent scholarship recipients and their parents.

The Methanex Scholarship Program offers a one-time stipend to a graduating senior from each of the four public high schools in Ascension Parish attending a four-year college university or a two-year technical college.

If you would like any information on how to apply for future scholarships, please send all inquiries to: Geismar_stakeholder_relations@methanex.com.

Contributed by Methanex