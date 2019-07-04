Lowery High School recently celebrated their 50th year class reunion. The class of 1969 was the last class to graduate from Lowery High School of Donaldsonville.

The class of 1968 had a picnic, breakfast, church service and dinner to celebrate. Class teachers were also in attendance.

Thanks to all who attended. It was an epic event. Thank God for his many blessings.

Contributed by Robert Hall