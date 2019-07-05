James is 14 years old and attends St. Amant High School.

On Monday, June 24, 2019 Cadet Airman First Class Ethan James was promoted from Airman to his current rank in the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol which operates at the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

James is 14 years old and attends St. Amant High School.

Cadet activities include orientation flights in Cessna aircraft, instruction in close order drill, participation in Search and Rescue Training, organized exercise programs to improve their health, leadership training, field trips and encampments with cadets from other Louisiana squadrons.