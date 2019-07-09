"This is the first big event in our town square. We open our parks, all of our jogging trails to everyone. All of our events are public events. We like to be a part of the community."

Gonzales, Louisiana's hottest new subdivision, Conway, hosted its own Fourth of July Fireworks Show on July 3 that was open to the public. It featured food trucks, kids activities, live music, and shopping.

Visitors were also provided with housing information. Area President Prescott Bailey was on hand with friends and family, and C.J. Brown Managing Broker Shelley Simmons was available at the event.

"It's been a labor of love for a couple years," Bailey said. "This is the first big event in our town square. We open our parks, all of our jogging trails to everyone. All of our events are public events. We like to be a part of the community."

Conway is modeled after other Southern Lifestyle Development, LLC properties Sugar Mill Pond and River Ranch, both located in the Lafayette area. Conway is currently in talks with restaurants and grocers to open within the development.

Our Lady of the Lake is opening a clinic on the grounds soon. Bailey said although not currently in discussion, that it's not out of the realm of possibilities to maybe one day see a movie theater open.

"One of the things that is unique to this developer is that they are from Lafayette, and they have been doing this there for many years," Simmons said. "They are doing this [Fourth of July event] in all three properties."

Conway opened to Ascension Parish in late 2018. Townhomes begin in the 200s, and houses can go upwards of the 500s.