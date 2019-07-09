"I'm actually very proud of myself. I kind of doubted myself before thinking that I wasn't going to win, but I feel very good now," she said. It was her mom that gave her a push in the right direction.

With vendors, rides for the kids and plenty of food, Donaldsonville came together under the July heat in celebration of Independence Day.

The highlight of the afternoon was the crowning of Jaliyah Winchester, the new Miss. Donaldsonville. As a Donaldsonville native and senior at Donaldsonville High School, Winchester looks back fondly at the previous year's winners and the significance of the crowning.

"It was always a very big deal in Donaldsonville. Over the years it's kind of died down, but I wanted to do it to make it spark back up again," Winchester said.

"My mom told me to just be myself and be confident about it and to be prepared for anything when it comes to the crowning." And it turned out to be great advice.

In her spare time, Winchester enjoys dancing and tutoring. But for Independence Day, she just wanted to spend time with her family. The rest of the Donaldsonville wrapped up the night with their annual fireworks show as a community.