As the veterans stepped onto the dock everyone crowded around to show their support.

Despite the summer heat, Plaquemine, Louisiana residents made their way to the Lock for their 19th Annual July 4th Hometown Celebration. And it was well worth the need for fans and copious amounts of fresh-squeezed lemonade.

The live music lent itself to dancing for a few residents, while there wasn't a quiet moment in the bounce houses. There was a little bit of something for everyone.

Most notably though, was the traditional boat parade. Where members of the community decorated their boats in honor of Independence Day and the local veterans. As the veterans stepped onto the dock everyone crowded around to show their support.

Nearly every branch of service was represented, including the Coast Guard. Following their arrival, a small ceremony was held and presents were given to each of them from members of the community.

Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves said it was wonderful to see the event after a year of planning.