"As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited Jaylen Lewis gets to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools," SVP for Envision Amanda Freitag Thomas said.

This summer, Jaylen D. Lewis from White Castle, La. will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Houston, Texas.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Jaylen Lewis is a 5th grade student at Dorseyville Elementary School and will be attending 6th grade at Iberville STEM Academy in Grosse Tete, La. He is a member of the Junior Beta Society. He was awarded Champ of the Quarter and Champ of the Year at Dorseyville Elementary School. Jaylen enjoys Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, flying drones, and playing video games in his spare time. While dreaming of working for NASA and becoming an astronaut when he grows up, Jaylen looks forward to gaining an enormous amount of knowledge and skill from the STEM program.

"As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited Jaylen Lewis gets to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools," SVP for Envision Amanda Freitag Thomas said.

"Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program is being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow," she said. "Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts.

"They learn how to adapt and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success."

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship, and career skills needed to succeed in today's competitive college and career landscape.

Contributed by Envision