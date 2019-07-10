The Board of Directors for Beauregard Federal Savings Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Webb Stark to President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since the Bank’s organization in 1948, Stark will be the fourth President of the Bank following J.D. Frazar, Cecil Middleton and its current President and CEO, Carroll Green.

Green expressed his confidence in Stark and his outlook for the future.

“The Board of Directors and I are proud to call Webb our new CEO. He is very deserving of this position and we know the bank will continue to prosper under his leadership,” Green said.

Green will remain as Chairman of the Board and the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to grow and learn under the leadership of Carroll Green,” Stark said. “He has been an excellent example of what a banker should be. I am grateful to Mr. Green and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to lead the Bank. Beauregard Federal has always been a hometown bank that prides itself on helping the residents of Beauregard Parish and I want to continue and grow that tradition moving forward.”

Stark is a graduate of McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and Chemistry.

He has been married to his wife Michelle for 26 years. They are the proud parents of two sons, Jaiden and Jacob.

Stark currently serves on the Beauregard Parish Jury Commission, is a Board Member of the Beauregard Parish Crime Stoppers, a current member and past president of the Beauregard Vernon Sunrise Rotary club, and past Board Member for the Beauregard Parish Chamber of Commerce where he served as Treasurer.

Stark has worked for Beauregard Federal Savings Bank for 20 years.

During his employment with Beauregard Federal Savings Bank, Stark has received extensive training in all areas of banking with a focus on regulatory compliance.

He has been Vice President for ten years and Executive Vice President for four years. He also serves on the Bank’s Board of Directors where he has been a member for four years.