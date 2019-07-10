The postseason honors continue to pour in for Ascension Parish's baseball standouts.

The all-district, All-State and All-Region teams have already been released, and now, it's the All-Metro squad. Five players from the parish were recently selected to the Baton Rouge area's All-Metro team for Classes 5A-4A.

Dutchtown was the Ascension 5A school with the most selections on the team with three.

The Griffins had another productive season that saw them win over 20 games. They went 21-12 during the regular season and earned the No. 13 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. This awarded them a home game in the first round.

But in that matchup, they were upset by parish and district foe East Ascension.

Making the All-Metro first team for Dutchtown was senior shortstop Brayden Caskey. Caskey hit .363 with 12 doubles and 12 RBIs this season. He also stole 13 bases.

Caskey is a Delgado signee.

Joining him on the All-Metro first team was teammate Jesse Miller. Miller is a junior pitcher for the Griffins.

He came out of nowhere this season to become Dutchtown's most consistent arm. Miller went 6-1 from the mound with a superb 1.23 ERA.

In 45 and a half innings pitched, Miller struck out 37 batters.

Finally, the final Griffin to make the All-Metro squad was senior Will Reed. Reed was an honorable-mention selection.

Reed was one of Dutchtown's top pitchers. When he wasn't on the mound, he was their starting third-baseman. Reed was also one of their best hitters.

Like Caskey, Reed is a Delgado signee.

Two players from East Ascension made the All-Metro first team.

The East Ascension Spartans had a memorable season under second-year head coach Kade Keowen.

The Spartans began the year in a 3-10 hole after suffering through six one-run losses. However, midway through the season, East Ascension turned the corner.

They finished the regular season by winning 18 of their final 22 games. This included an 8-2 run in District 5-5A, which was good enough to earn them runner-up honors. They handed champion Catholic their only league loss of the year.

In the playoffs, the Spartans upset Dutchtown in the opening round. It was the program's first postseason victory since 2014.

Their season ended with a second-round defeat to Zachary.

Their starting pitcher in their first-round playoff victory was Blaise Foote. The senior hurler was named to the All-Metro squad.

From the mound, Foote went 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA. He was also a very productive hitter from the plate for East Ascension. He batted .291 with 28 RBIs.

Foote recently committed to Baton Rouge Community College.

Teammate Grant Griffin joined him on the All-Metro first team. The senior made the transition from starting outfielder to starting third-baseman this season.

He only got better with the move. Griffin ended up hitting .371 with 33 RBIs. He also scored 30 runs.

Griffin is a Nunez Community College signee.

The All-Metro Coach of the Year was Zachary's Jacob Fisher, who led the Broncos to a 29-10 season and quarterfinal appearance.

The All-Metro Outstanding Player was Denham Springs' Cade Doughty.

Doughty was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 39th round of this year's MLB Draft, but has decided to honor is commitment to LSU.

Doughty was also named the Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year.