All residents with inquiries during the storm may call the emergency operations call center at 225-450-1200.

Ascension Parish Emergency Management officials, in unison with Livingston Parish officials, announce all Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish waterways will close to recreational boating traffic at 6 p.m., July 13, 2019, until further notice.

All residents with inquiries during the storm may call the emergency operations call center at 225-450-1200.

OHSEP has initiated an online map to show citizens exactly where sand bag locations are located, as well as other preparedness and response measures that may occur due to Tropical Storm Barry. The map can be viewed at: http://esp.apgov.us.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government