Austin Ernst became the first LSU women's golfer to earn over $3 million in career earnings on the LPGA Tour with a tie for 35th place on Sunday at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

The tie for 35th earned her a paycheck of $12,023 to move her career earnings number to $3,010,457. Ernst has earned six-digit paychecks every year dating back to 2013 when she first began play on the LPGA Tour. Ernst has registered 22 career top-10 finishes to go along with her lone win on the LPGA Tour at the 2014 Portland Classic when she defeated I.K. Kim in a playoff.

Ernst became LSU’s first individual national champion as she claimed medalist honors at the 2011 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships with a four-round tally of 7-under 281 at The Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas. Her final round included a hole-in-one on the 165-yard par 3 second hole to jump start her final round at the NCAA event that ended at 6-under 66; she would go on to win the NCAA title by three strokes. She won three collegiate events during her two years of play for the Purple and Gold from 2010-12; her career scoring average of 73.3 is the fourth lowest average in program history.

Contributed by LSU Sports Interactive