The Salvation Army is ready to serve following Tropical Storm Barry. They are closely monitoring the storm and the river levels as the weather moves through our area and the rain continues in the following days. Preparations took place yesterday to secure supplies of drinking water and assemble meals, cleaning kits and hygiene kits.

"We are prepared to respond immediately to the needs of our community. We are here to provide food, water, hygiene items and spiritual care to those who will be affected by this storm and the anticipated river flooding to follow," said Major Donald Tekautz

In the event of flooding, power outages, or excessive damage, The Salvation Army will dispatch assistance to affected parishes within our service area, including Livingston, Ascension, West and East Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Pointe Coupe, and St. Helena Parishes.

If you need assistance, please call our Director of Operations at 225-954-0454 or our Assistant Incident Commander 225-326-0726.



Contributed by Salvation Army