They are back and we are pleased to host them! Marvin Pierce, Jack Marionneaux and Emmett Worley are performing on July 20, 2019 at the home of We Are The Difference.

The non-profit organization is sponsoring "Let's Flamingle Beverage and Charcuterie Tasting" and Highway 75 is the entertainment.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a local microbrewery, Highway 75, alcohol from Seven Three Distillery, wine from Amatto's Winery and beer from Louisiana Purchase. There will also be a cash bar.

Charcuterie will include a variety of unique cheeses, meats and accouterments. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. For more information call WATD at 225-238-7616.

Contributed by We Are The Difference