"Whatever needed to be done we were out assisting the public," Sullivan said.

The city of Donaldsonville is still piecing normalcy back together following Tropical Storm Barry. The effects of the storm were felt throughout the weekend as many residents were left without power.

Entergy was unable to assist with all homes this weekend but Mayor Leroy Sullivan is working closely with them to ensure residents get their power restored as quickly as possible, Sullivan said.

Entergy is working to restore power to 28,000 residents throughout Louisiana, who as of 8 p.m. Sunday evening were still without electricity. More than 235,000 customer outages were restored since Barry began affecting Louisiana.

"Some may notice that neighbors have power even while they are still without. This could be caused by the two areas being served by different parts of the electrical grid," Entergy stated in a press release.

They also urge customers to keep safety as their top priority. Do not go near power lines on the ground.

On the local level, Mayor Sullivan along with city workers spent the weekend clearing debris from the road, and loading and delivering sandbags to those in need. "Whatever needed to be done we were out assisting the public," Sullivan said.

Mayor Sullivan understands the frustration from residents, but is grateful to everyone in the parish working together to get through this storm.