AT&T is the top cellular provider in a large chunk of the U.S., offering the fastest data speeds, according to a new report.

That annual report was produced by Ookla, founder of speedtest.net, a site that measures internet access speeds.

With 5G service being rolled out in more and more areas, speeds across the U.S. are increasing, Ookla says. The U.S. now ranks 40th worldwide for average mobile download speed and 94th for average mobile upload speed.

"Delivering LTE service over seven licensed frequency bands and increasing the amount of seeded devices capable of four- and five-carrier aggregation has been paying off for AT&T," Ookla wrote in its report. "Over the past year, AT&T has managed to leapfrog the competition to produce the fastest download speeds across the country."

Rhode Island was the state with the fastest speeds, while Wyoming had the slowest speeds.

Here is Ookla's list of the states with the fastest mobile download speeds:

1. Rhode Island

2. Minnesota

3. District of Columbia

4. Delaware

5. Massachusetts

6. New Jersey

7. Maryland

8. Ohio

9. New York

10. Pennsylvania

11. Michigan

12. Kansas

13. Connecticut

14. Washington

15. Illinois

16. Missouri

17. Georgia

18. Colorado

19. Virginia

20. North Dakota

21. Indiana

22. Utah

23. California

24. Oregon

25. Nevada

26. Arizona

27. Florida

28. Tennessee

29. New Hampshire

30. Kentucky

31. South Carolina

32. Montana

33. South Dakota

34. Hawaii

35. Arkansas

36. North Carolina

37. Texas

38. Idaho

39. Alabama

40. Louisiana

41. Wisconsin

42. Nebraska

43. New Mexico

44. Maine

45. Vermont

46. West Virginia

47. Oklahoma

48. Alaska

49. Iowa

50. Mississippi

51. Wyoming

And here are the fastest cellular carriers in a number of the largest U.S. cities:

- Albuquerque, N.M.: AT&T

- Anaheim, Calif.: AT&T

- Anchorage, Alaska: AT&T

- Arlington, Texas: Verizon Wireless

- Atlanta, Ga.: T-Mobile

- Aurora, Colo.: AT&T

- Austin, Texas: Sprint

- Bakersfield, Calif.: Verizon Wireless

- Baltimore, Md.: Verizon Wireless

- Baton Rouge, La.: Verizon Wireless

- Boise, Idaho: AT&T

- Boston, Mass.: AT&T

- Buffalo, N.Y.: T-Mobile

- Chandler, Ariz.: AT&T

- Charlotte: AT&T

- Chesapeake, Va.: T-Mobile

- Chicago, Ill.: Verizon Wireless

- Chula Vista, Calif.: AT&T

- Cincinnati, Ohio: Verizon Wireless

- Cleveland, Ohio: T-Mobile

- Colorado Springs, Colo.: Sprint

- Columbus, Ohio: AT&T

- Corpus Christi, Texas: T-Mobile

- Dallas, Texas: Verizon Wireless

- Denver, Colo: AT&T

- Detroit, Mich.: AT&T

- Durham, N.C.: AT&T

- El Paso, Texas: Sprint

- Fort Wayne, Ind.: Verizon Wireless

- Fort Worth, Texas: Verizon Wireless

- Fremont, Calif.: Sprint

- Fresno, Calif.: AT&T

- Garland, Texas: Verizon Wireless

- Gilbert, Ariz.: AT&T

- Glendale, Calif.: AT&T

- Greensboro, N.C.: AT&T

- Henderson, Nev.: AT&T

- Hialeah, Fla.: T-Mobile

- Honolulu, Hawaii: Sprint

- Houston, Texas: AT&T

- Indianapolis, Ind.: AT&T

- Irvine, Calif.: Verizon Wireless

- Irving, Texas: Sprint

- Jacksonville, Fla.: T-Mobile

- Jersey City, N.J.: Verizon Wireless

- Kansas City, Mo.: AT&T

- Laredo, Texas: AT&T

- Las Vegas, Nev.: AT&T

- Lexington, Ky.: AT&T

- Lincoln, Neb.: AT&T

- Long Beach, Calif.: AT&T

- Los Angeles, Calif.: AT&T

- Louisville, Ky.: AT&T

- Lubbock, Texas: Verizon Wireless

- Madison, Wis.: AT&T

- Memphis, Tenn.: Verizon Wireless

- Mesa, Ariz.: AT&T

- Miami, Fla.: T-Mobile

- Milwaukee, Wis.: AT&T

- Minneapolis, Minn.: AT&T

- Nashville, Tenn.: AT&T

- New Orleans, La.: Verizon Wireless and AT&T

- New York, NY.: Verizon Wireless

- Newark, N.J.: Verizon Wireless

- Norfolk, Va.: AT&T

- North Las Vegas, Nev.: Sprint

- Oakland, Calif.: AT&T

- Oklahoma City, Okla.: T-Mobile

- Omaha, Neb.: T-Mobile

- Orlando, Fla.: T-Mobile

- Philadelphia, Pa.: AT&T

- Phoenix, Ariz.: AT&T

- Pittsburgh, Pa.: AT&T

- Plano, Texas: T-Mobile

- Portland, Ore.: AT&T

- Raleigh, N.C.: AT&T

- Reno, Nev.: Sprint

- Richmond, Va.: Verizon Wireless

- Riverside, Calif.: AT&T

- Sacramento, Calif.: AT&T

- Saint Paul, Minn.: Verizon Wireless

- Saint Petersburg, Fla.: T-Mobile

- San Antonio, Texas: T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and AT&T

- San Bernardino, Calif.: AT&T

- San Diego, Calif.: AT&T

- San Francisco, Calif.: Verizon Wireless

- San Jose, Calif.: AT&T

- Santa Ana, Calif.: Sprint

- Scottsdale, Ariz.: AT&T

- Seattle, Wash.: AT&T

- St. Louis, Mo.: AT&T

- Stockton, Calif.: Sprint

- Tampa, Fla.: AT&T

- Toledo, Ohio: Verizon Wireless

- Tucson, Ariz.: AT&T

- Tulsa, Okla.: T-Mobile

- Virginia Beach, Va.: T-Mobile

- Washington, D.C.: AT&T

- Wichita, Kan.: T-Mobile

- Winston-Salem, N.C.: AT&T

Read the full report here.