At just six weeks into their charter, CENLA Flight 270 has already experienced a membership boom and cadets are diligently working on promotion requirements. During their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, seven cadets and two senior leaders received special recognition for completing the required steps to advance the Civil Air Patrol careers.

CENLA Flight 270 held their very first meeting where they received their charter on June 4, 2019 with just three cadets and a few other potential recruits.

The three original cadets, Jimmie “IV’ Evans, Daniel Cheatham and Ethan Ousley, along with new cadets Kyle Mock, Isaac Castilaw, Logan Bordelon and Evan Schultz have earned the Curry Award promoting them to Cadet Airman.

In addition to the promotion in rank they each received a $100 bonus to help them each purchase their Air Force Dress Blues.

The Curry Award is named for Major General John Francis Curry, of the United States Army Air Corps whose planes were shot down several times while he was observing enemy forces during and after World War I.

Following civilian interests to maintain an all civilian corps of pilots ready to assist the United States military the Civil Air Patrol was formed with MG Curry named the first national commander.

The General J. F. Curry Achievement is awarded for successfully completing the specific requirements of Achievement 1 in Phase I of the cadet program. Cadets must successfully complete the Physical Fitness test, Leadership chapter one, and have participated in at least one character development class.

In addition to advancement to Cadet Airman, Jimmie “IV” Evans also received a recruiting ribbon for recruiting four members into the CENLA Flight 270 Civil Air Patrol squadron and Cadet Airman Isaac Castilaw received a perfect score in Drill & Ceremonies.

Advancement to Cadet Airman is required for a cadet to attend an encampment for a week where they will develop leadership skills, learn about aviation, space and technology, participate in exercises and learn to live the core values of the military.

Cadet Airman Jimmie “IV” Evans will attend the Louisiana Wing Encampment held at Camp Minden July 20-28.

In addition to the cadet recognitions, Deputy Commander LTC (Ret) Ron Kariker and Treasurer Bill Pardue received an award for completing the Cadet Protection program.

LTC Kariker said CENLA Flight 270 is on target attend the Louisiana Wing Training Academy in September and he hopes to have an honor guard fully trained in time to observe the Veterans Day service at Evan Cemetery.

CENLA Flight 270 meets every Tuesday at the Leesville Airport from 6:30PM-8:30PM. They are actively looking for new recruits and private pilots to join their ranks.

For more information call Ron Kariker at 281-732-5812 or 337-286-5212.