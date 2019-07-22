Benefit to being blessed by God includes mercy through unlimited compassion, love and forgiveness in spite of yourself. It still amazes me how far my journey has come with the Lord leading the way.

As I politely waited for those entering the room to complete their conversation, I turned to my co-workers with a heartfelt greeting: Good morning, how are you?

Everyone cordially responded back except for one who added: I am blessed and highly favored!

I smiled.

I began to ponder if many truly understood what it means to be blessed and highly favored.

Do you truly understand what it means to be blessed?

Benefit to being blessed by God includes mercy through unlimited compassion, love and forgiveness in spite of yourself. It still amazes me how far my journey has come with the Lord leading the way. My life and that of my family is fuller and richer and happier all because his blessings flow continually.

If it was not for Jesus, you and I would be forever lost and separated from the one true God who created us from love.

It was His mercy that saved us from the death penalty for sin.

"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God."

Generational setbacks have been broken when you willingly decide to live for Christ. No longer allow the enemy to hold you hostage emotionally from receiving the full benefits of God's love for you. Lift your hands and surrender your heart to the Lord. Begin to enjoy the blessings he has for you and your family.

"Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither— whatever they do prospers."

The blessing of God is not attainable through our works and cannot be purchased. Remember it is a gift because of his love, but do not misunderstand blessings can also be withheld when you or I conduct our life in a rebellious manner and against his will. You may ask, "I thought God is a loving god?" He is.

God is a righteous god who will correct his own.

When you accept his son as Lord and Savior you are now and forever more a child of God.

"For the Lord disciplines the one he loves and chastises every son whom he receives."

Have you ever experienced moments in life when good things were happening for you that were simply unexplainable? It was as if you had an unseen door of multiple opportunities or perhaps a financial breakthrough occurred, leaving you speechless.

This is called "Favor" of God.

It is the physical evidence of God's hand at work on our behalf we get the awesome privilege to witness. Such as the unexplainable job promotion. The financial breakthrough that arrived in the mail in the form of a check you were not expecting.

When you and I are faithful to God; keeping of his commandment to love as he loves and walk in his ways, expect the unexplainable gifts of Heaven to pour into your life.

"Let the favor of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands upon us; yes, establish the work of our hands!"

Recall me mentioning that in 2010 I was unable to work until an appointed time. I would spend countless hours at the local library across from what many believed would be a newspaper or education building. Each day as I waited for the bus I envisioned myself working for whatever company that building was to become. I would daily confess I will work in the building even going as far as claiming the position.

"You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he may give it to you."

As the completion of construction drew near and after submitting my application for a position that was unbeknown to me non-existing for the property; I received the call for an interview. The interview was to be for a position I had recently and successfully retired from after 20 years.

Having little desire to re-enter the profession, I decided to place my full trust in the Lord and agreed to go forward with the meeting.

On the day of the interview I received an amazing gift from God. The general manager for the new business who was to conduct the interview informed me the corporate office decided at the last minute to try something new. He went on to explain normally the position that they had in mind is held at a corporate level and not at the actual property. And after careful review of the budget it was revealed there was just enough to offer me the desired position prayed for along with the desired starting salary.

I was offered the job of human resources manager for the Courtyard by Marriott.

"The angel went to her and said, 'Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.'"

You may ask how one begins to receive the benefits of being blessed and highly favored?

It begins with Jesus.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

(Bible references: Psalm 90:17; John 15:16; Luke 1:28; Ephesians 2:8; Hebrews 12:6 ESV; Psalm 1:1-3. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.)

