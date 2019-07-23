The project regarding Houmas House is anticipated to become a major landmark.

The Ascension Parish Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 18. Among agenda items discussed were the announcing of certificates of achievement, a presentation of the 2018 Audit, and a resolution to temporarily ban the use of fill in designated areas.

Noah Holmes, Jack Jones, and Andrew Walter Stassi were recognized for receiving their Eagle Scout Awards.

Tommy Lejuene and Jacob Waguespack of Faulk & Winkler presented the 2018 Audit to the council. Items discussed were income and spending trends throughout the last several years.

The council members also approved Addendum Number Four to the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the Parish of Ascension and Houmas House Foundation for extension of the agreement until January 31, 2020.

The project regarding Houmas House is anticipated to become a major landmark. "I have seen it . . . it was amazing, and I look forward to seeing it when it's finished," Councilwoman Teri Casso said.

Councilwoman Casso presented the resolution to temporarily ban the use of fill in designated areas. In the meantime, there will be an ordinance drafted to protect all property owners from the effects of flooding. The council voted in favor of the resolution.