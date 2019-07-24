The primary election is scheduled for October 12, 2019 and the general election is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk's Office at 473-9866 or 621-8400, ext. 223.

Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish, announced this week the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the October 12, 2019 election. Qualifying will be held on August 6, 7, and 8 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk's Office located at 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.

Qualifying will be held for the following offices: Assessor, Clerk of Court, Coroner, Parish Council Members (Dist. 1-11), Council Member, Town of Sorrento, Parish President, Sheriff (regular term), Sheriff (unexpired term), State Representative (Districts 58, 59, 81 & 88), and State Senator (Districts 2 & 18).

The cost for qualifying for each office is listed on the Clerk's website at www.ascensionclerk.com. Fees are payable in cash, cashier's check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The primary election is scheduled for October 12, 2019 and the general election is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk's Office at 473-9866 or 621-8400, ext. 223.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Clerk of Court