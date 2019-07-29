Upon passing the tests, GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC, the contracted producer for the AgCenter, will be cleared to distribute the products to licensed pharmacies across Louisiana.

Samples of products for the first release of the LSU AgCenter therapeutic cannabis program were collected Monday, July 29 for a final round of testing by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Upon passing the tests, GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC, the contracted producer for the AgCenter, will be cleared to distribute the products to licensed pharmacies across Louisiana. Products will be provided to patients with qualifying medical conditions through a recommendation by a certified physician.

The AgCenter, in partnership with GB Sciences Louisiana, is an official therapeutic cannabis licensee operating under the Alison Neustrom Act, which the state Legislature passed in 2015. No state funds are used nor are LSU students involved in the program.

More information is available at www.LSUAgCenter.com/agmedical. Direct questions to Ashley Mullens at AWMullens@agcenter.lsu.edu.

Contributed by LSU AgCenter