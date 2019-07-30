The goal of offering all this is, "so the patients can get their smile back today," Ryan Casey the Director of Operations for East Texas and Louisiana said.

Aspen Dental opened a new clinic in Gonzales off South Airline Highway, with the hopes of becoming a part of the community.

Their full spectrum dental services include normal cleanings, implants, invisalign, and the ability to produce dentures on-site. These services are covered by a wide range of insurances as well as financing options.

They are also thoughtful with where they open locations. Their goal here in Gonzales is to provide care for patients who may not have great access otherwise. Another prerogative is to build rapport with the people of Gonzales. "We're just excited to be a part of that community," Casey said.

Among those excited to help the community is Doctor Chedley Schatzie Vincent. She is the connecting piece between the company and the patient. Her Office Manager, Tayquail Rhea emphasized how important she is to the clinic.

"She cares," Rhea said. "She's very detailed in what she does, and she really takes her time."