Bralan Jackson was born in Lake Charles, and is ready to fight in front of his hometown. He’ll be fighting Ross Glaub this Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center for Fury Fighting Championship. Jackson has fought in the MMA cage before and is excited to do it again.

“All I see is victory. I am ready to fight in front of my hometown,” said Jackson. “It’s an honor to fight for the lake.”

Jackson described himself as a balanced MMA fighter who can handle anything his opponents throw his way. “I’m an MMA fighter,” Jackson said. “I can strike with anyone, and I can hold my own if he wants to take it to the ground.”

Prior to this fight, Bralan Jackson has had outings in MMA and Muay Thai fighting. His last MMA fight saw him beat Joshua Sims by unanimous decision.

Jackson has been training in MMA for four years now. He is trained by Josh Quayhagen. Quayhagen is a professional MMA fighter who has headlined fight cards for top promotions like Bellator MMA.

Jackson stated that he has enjoyed the training and it has sharpened his athletic ability in the cage.

“Training has been amazing,” Jackson said. “This has been the best that I have ever felt, and I’m ready to get back in the cage.”

Jackson said that he studied top MMA Fighters like Tyron Woodley, and Jon Jones. He said that he liked watching them fight and learned a lot from watching them as well.

“Styles make fights,” Jackson said. “I truly believe that.”

For more information or more information on the fight card log on to garciapromotions.com and click on Fury Fighting Championship.