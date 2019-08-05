The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending August 1 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

July 25

Harris, Erica, 36, 8055 MORGANZA, MORGANZA, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Woerner, Anthony, 26, 15615 CHICKAMAUGA, BATON ROUGE, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Manogin, Tacara Renee, 21, 1209 N ANITA ST, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Battery, Hit and Run Driving

Guedry, Brandy, 44, 13779 BRITTANY COURT, Denham Springs, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Painter, Justin M, 33, 16479 OAKRIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tullier, John Gerald, Jr, 54, 12415 CAMELIA RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Parker, Chant M, 34, 14110 GARY BABIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Allen, Freddie Earl, Jr, 33, 3350 HWY 1 S 3, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Deweese, Richard, 50, 39249 JAMES DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Westley, Samson W, 22, 327 HAMILTON ST, Gonzales, Simple Battery, Simple Assault

July 26

Keating, Amanda K, 32, 11349 TANNIS RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Keating, Glen Paul, Jr , 40, 43075 EARL BERCEGEAY RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Provost, Eric, 35, 1145 E TIFFANI ST, GONZALES, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Burt, Evan, 21, 18069 PINE RIDGE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Muse, Chester Jude, Jr, 42, 620 CATALPA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

White, Curtis, 35, 41270 MERRITT EVANS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Scott-Brown, Deonne Lakeiter, 39, 425 MEMORIAL DR 30, DONALDSONVILLE, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Holmes, Frederick, 47, 44423 BRAUD ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Aggravated Assault

Breaux, Chalmanette, 29, 13215 WEENDHAM, Baton Rouge, Hit and Run Driving

Ficklin, Koby W, 26, 44113 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gulino, Mary Frances, 29, 44388 E VILLAR JR RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

July 27

Zimmerle, Ryan A, 34, 37108 SUE ST, GEISMAR, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Principals, Simple Burglary, Simple Burglary (All Others), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Moore, Tyler Cole, 26, 12390 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, State Probation Violation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft less than $1,000, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Principals, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Rodrigue, Jeffery James, 38, 37386 PARKWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Roy, Jennifer, 38, 11145 STANLEY AUBON, Baton Rouge, Domestic Abuse Battery

Nicholas, Lucas, 38, 401 W TENTH ST 13, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Himel, Judy Ann, 50, 14269 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Allen, Willie P, Jr, 50, 4041 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Lee, Christal L, 40, 43485 LONE OAK ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Theft less than $1,000

Lee, Nathaniel , 53, 43485 LONE OAK ST, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Theft less than $1,000

Melton, Gary, 57, 45286 HWY 22, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

July 28

O'Daniel, Bonnie, 38, 16560 OLE HOMESTEAD LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Claiborne, Jeffery, 37, 15365 LA 73 #19, Prairieville, Violations of registration provisions, Owner to Secure Registration, Vehicles without Required Equipment or in Unsafe Condition, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Child Passenger Restraint System, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, General Speed Law, Reckless Operation, Negligent Homicide

Disotell, Carl M, 50, 1056 HUVAL LANE, Breaux Bridge, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law

Smith, Mikell, 21, 37313 HWY 74 110, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Anderson, Glen M, 50, 18000 BALFANTZ Rd, Springfield, Threatening a Public Official; Penalties; Definitions, Domestic Abuse Battery

Vansickel, Lori, 50, 17155 MITCHELL ROAD, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Millet, James, 73, 13539 OLD RIVER ROAD, MAUREPAS, Theft less than $1,000

Lessard, Lori Marie, 50, 13539 16720 16 HWY, French Settlement, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Geter, Darrel, 53, 22335 CRANE ST., MAUREPAS, Theft less than $1,000

Lambert, Melissa J, 45, 13052 LEO LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Hamilton, Dwayne, 37, 13101 DEPEN ST, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)

July 29

Kelley, John Kelvin, 38, 618 N BRYAN AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Battery of a dating partner, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Penalber, Ashley Lynn, 32, 618 N BRYAN AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Battery of a dating partner

Palmer, Freddie, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery, Theft less than $1,000

Harris, Casey Wade, 28, 12453 FOREST BRAUD LN, GONZALES, Probation Violation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Baumann, Kyle Patrick, 33, 42553 LA 42 HWY LOT 15, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Levy, Derrick, 20, 5978 GLEN OAKS DR, Baton Rouge, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Organized Retail Theft $1k > $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Aucoin, Maria Rene, 29, 41149 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McNeely, Steven Ray, 35, 39166 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Arson

Mcbride, Donshay Kentrell, 31, 35756 COCO RD, GEISMAR, Theft less than $1,000

Colar, Charles E, 58, 1203 W ORICE ROTH, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Tanner, Paul J, 57, 230 S ROSCOE ST, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Oliver, Martel Javon, 25, 120 VICKIE DRIVE, NAPOLEONVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Expired Drivers License, Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Blackwell, Meagan, 31, 16364 CHRIS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Domestic Abuse Battery

Janis, Stephen Michael, 57, 40469 CHATEAU AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Battery of a dating partner

Murphy, Mitchell Fredrick, 27, 17050 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Herbert, Craig J, Jr, 28, 211 LUCKY ST, PLATTENVILLE, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), No Proof of Insurance

Ryland, Baedon, 18, 1518 E SILVERLEAF ST, GONZALES, When Lighted Lamps are Required, No Driver's License on Person, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana more than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Sterling, Michael L, 54, 6625 SNOW DR., Baton Rouge, Battery of a dating partner; Strangulation (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

July 30

Webb, Randell D, 42, 916 S ABE AVE, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Parks Rules and Regulations, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Johnson, Blair Nicole, 32, 14244 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Parks Rules and Regulations

Henry, Carlos Anthony, 37, 6308 ROBERTS ST., Shreveport, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Langlois, Clayte J, 35, 18386 WATTS ROAD, LIVINGSTON, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Wheeler, Jonathan R, 38, 1245 ASTER ST, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of registration provisions, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Tail lamps

Grant, Stephen, 52, 41060 MERRITT EVANS, Prairieville, Theft less than $1,000

Weams, Jarvis, 25, 39062 WEST LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS

Sharrette, Nakia Deshane, 43, 115 FIRST ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Theft less than $1,000

Bourque, Jadeyn Nicole, 31, 6046 HWY 75, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Mosley, Akirrianna L, 26, 704 THIRD ST Apt C, DONALDSONVILLE, Owner to Secure Registration, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Violations of registration provisions, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate

Cox, Jalen Jamal, 26, 128 AZALEA DRIVE, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Watkins, Randell Anthony, Jr, 22, 2116 S DARLA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Stewart, Markquell, 18, 1013 E GREENBRIAR ST, GONZALES, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Brown, Deandre M, 18, 1308 S LEXINGTON AVE, GONZALES, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

July 31

Reed, Jacolby, 18, <UNKNOWN>, 2824 S Burnside AVE, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Ruffin, Kobe Keon, 19, 511 S IBERVILLE AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business

Youngblood, Sean M, 48, 9170 ESTER ST, CONVENT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Jacobs, Dewayne C, 44, 16098 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cannon, Reginald Joseph, 53, 622 E VERNA ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Diggs, Ahmond, 19, 1420 W AMBER AVE, GONZALES, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Broden, Nathan, 19, 1033 SKY AVE, Gonzales, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business

Allen, Jamarus, 18, 5126 SALINGER DR, DARROW, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business

Dorsey, Jasper , 19, 1303 S AUGUSTA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business

Quinney, Debra D, 52, 5216 DAUPHINE ST, Alexandria, Simple Assault, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000

Painter, Shawn P, 46, 10431 CHARTIN LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Buratt, Stephen Michah, 32, 42094 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Scott, Casey Lee, 21, 18094 CONTHIA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Green, Creshe, 31, 336 EAST 26TH ST, Reserve, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kirkland, Jessie D, 37, 44107 LAKE HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Grant, Stephen, 52, 41060 MERRITT EVANS, Prairieville, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000

Rouse, Jason, 47, 10911 MOLLYLEA DR, BATON ROUGE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Becker, Brigitte L, 54, 16045 TIGER HEIGHTS DR., Prairieville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Coco, Lawrence Paul, III, 56, 3350 MAIN ST, DARROW, Violations of registration provisions, Owner to Secure Registration, Tail lamps, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Driver must be Licensed, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

August 1

Thompson, Joshua, 19, 14086 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Morris, Ayonta Journae, 19, 38259 HWY 621, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Rush, James M, 28, 12285 VILLAGE DR, Walker, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant